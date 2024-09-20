Catholic hospitality shows face of God to migrants and refugees

In a message to mark the World Day of Migrants and Refugees, Bishop Paul McAleenan has praised the Catholic community in England and Wales for the generous welcome and kindness many offer to refugees and migrants.

“Fundamental to our Christian faith is the belief that we are all a pilgrim people on our journey to our true homeland. God is with us and we travel together,” says Bishop McAleenan, the Lead Bishop for Migrants and Refugees for the Bishops’ Conference. “They are looking for a place to settle, where they can live in peace with their families and have the opportunity to prosper. They are, indeed, a pilgrim people. And God walks with them.”

Bishop McAleenan believes that many parishes have responded positively to those fleeing harm and seeking sanctuary to rebuild their lives:

“I wish to thank all of you in parishes and communities who are providing support and welcome to migrants and refugees who reach these shores… There are many, many parishes in this country who have positively responded to the stranger seeking asylum… Surely through your actions, migrants and refugees who experience such hospitality can more easily believe that God is with them.”

Participation

The theme of the World Day of Migrants and Refugees is ‘God walks with His People’. We have many days of prayer in the Catholic calendar, so it is always useful to offer some practical advice to the faithful to encourage participation in the day.

“I’d like to suggest how you might celebrate this day in your parish, in your school or community,” says Bishop McAleenan. “Perhaps you can have a short prayer vigil, reflecting upon on a scripture passage which recounts how God accompanied his people on a long and dangerous journey through the desert and ask him to protect those on the move today.

“If you do have a prayer vigil, please invite migrants and refugees to join you. If your parish is blessed with grounds, you may consider having a procession – walking around the area in silence, or reciting an appropriate prayer – that would be a demonstration of solidary with all those on the move.

“If you know someone who is a refugee you may wish to invite them to join you and your friends for a tea or coffee. Why? Simply to encounter them – a word beloved by Pope Francis – to speak to them, to listen to their story, if they wish to share it.

“In such ways, we open our minds and hearts to our brothers and sisters and perhaps any prejudices or misunderstanding we may have will be dispelled.” The World Day of Migrants and Refugees will be celebrated on Sunday, 29 September 2024.