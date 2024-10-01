Bishop McAleenan walks with migrants and refugees

On Sunday (29 September), Catholics around the world celebrated the 110th World Day of Migrants and Refugees (WDMR). This year’s theme, “God Walks with His People,” was chosen by Pope Francis to remind us that we are all migrants on this earth, journeying towards our “true homeland,” the Kingdom of Heaven.

To mark the occasion, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales (CBCEW), in partnership with Caritas Social Action Network (CSAN) and the Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS), organized a meditative walk on Sunday, 29th September. The walk commenced on Ratcliff beach in Limehouse, where Bishop Paul said a prayer and explained the theme to those in attendance.

The walk stretched from Limehouse to Wapping, with stops for attendees to read poems by refugees and migrants. At St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Wapping, a member of JRS reflected on the organization’s work and the challenges posed by the August riots.

The event concluded at the JRS Centre, where participants shared tea, engaged with one another and viewed artwork produced by migrants and refugees.

Speaking of the event Bishop Paul said: “This year for World Day of Migrants and Refugees, Pope Francis encouraged us to participate in walks of witness, reflecting on the journeys of migrants and recognizing that we too are on our own journeys.

“I was pleased to walk alongside refugees, volunteers, and supporters of asylum seekers taking time to remember the often-perilous journeys made by those seeking safety and hope. We may not all experience the trials of forced migration, but we are called to accompany one another, to support, and to love.”

Bishop Paul added: “It was heartening to witness the support for refugees, even in the face of so many challenges and misunderstandings in our society. The willingness of so many to walk together, listen, and learn from one another speaks to the ongoing commitment of our communities to welcome the stranger and stand in solidarity with the most vulnerable among us.”

Image: JRS UK