Archbishop issues pastoral message to Isle of Man faithful before ‘Assisted Dying’ becomes law on the island

Archbishop John Sherrington, the Lead Bishop for Life Issues for the Bishops’ Conference, has issued a pastoral message to Catholics on the Isle of Man expressing his sadness that Royal Assent has been granted to its ‘Assisted Dying’ Bill.

The Archbishop of Liverpool, who is responsible for the pastoral care of Catholics on the Isle of Man, said:

“The Catholic Church continues to teach that life is a most precious gift of God and that we are stewards entrusted with this gift to protect it, treat illness, and care for the good of life. As such, a person should never intentionally end his or her life. Catholic teaching, shared by many Christians and others of goodwill, proposes a different approach from that which has been passed into law by the Tynwald.”

That approach involves being “deeply present to the one who is sick, seeking to alleviate pain and ensuring the best possible care until one’s last breath.” This caring accompaniment “lives solidarity with those who are dying and accompanies them with prayer, love and compassion.”

Note: The Tynwald is the parliament and legislature of the Isle of Man.

Full Pastoral Message to the Catholics on the Isle of Man

Dear brothers and sisters in Christ,

I am very saddened to read of Royal Assent being given to the ‘Assisted Dying’ Bill on the Isle of Man.

The passing of this legislation marks a watershed on the Island as the choice to end one’s life will now be permitted in certain circumstances. I recognise that further work is needed before the law can be enacted. However, I share the deep concerns expressed by the Isle of Man Medical Society which “maintains its firm and steadfast position regarding the profound risks this legislation poses to healthcare, vulnerable patients, and the medical profession across the island.” It said its fundamental concerns included “the protection of vulnerable patients, a lack of regulation of the medications used, and the impact of involving Manx Care in the administration or delivery of it.”

The Catholic Church continues to teach that life is a most precious gift of God and that we are stewards entrusted with this gift to protect it, treat illness, and care for the good of life. As such, a person should never intentionally end his or her life. Catholic teaching, shared by many Christians and others of goodwill, proposes a different approach from that which has been passed into law by the Tynwald. The parable of the Good Samaritan teaches us the importance of being deeply present to the one who is sick, seeking to alleviate pain and ensuring the best possible care until one’s last breath. This approach lives solidarity with those who are dying and accompanies them with prayer, love and compassion. We are called to look at the one who is dying with the compassionate gaze of Jesus and pray for a peaceful death with the hope of eternal life. This witness is an important counter sign to the legal position on the Isle of Man.

Freedom of conscience on this matter is of deep concern to the Church. I endorse the view of the Isle of Man Medical Society to ensure that there is “full protection for the right of complete conscientious objection for all medical, nursing, and pharmacy personnel” and that “No clinician or healthcare provider must be compelled to participate in or facilitate the procedure in any form”.

We ask the intercession of St. Joseph the patron of the dying. Be assured of my prayers at this time.

The Most Reverend John Sherrington

Archbishop of Liverpool