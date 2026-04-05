Easter Archbishop Bernard Longley’s Message for Easter 2026 CBCEW » Seasons » Archbishop Bernard Longley’s ... Easter » »

As we celebrate the joyful season of Easter, Archbishop Bernard Longley invites us to reflect on the hope and new life offered through the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In his 2026 Easter Message, he speaks of Easter as a powerful turning point for those discovering faith, those living with personal challenges, and for communities suffering around the world.

He encourages us to draw close to Christ, to pray for one another, and to rejoice with all who have entered the Church this Easter. Watch the Archbishop’s full message below.