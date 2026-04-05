Archbishop Richard Moth’s Easter Message

On Easter Day, Archbishop Richard Moth addressed the faithful of the Diocese of Westminster, inviting them to proclaim anew the peace of the Risen Christ in a world marked by conflict and division.

Reflecting on both global unrest and challenges closer to home, he called for renewed commitment to the dignity of every human life, expressing gratitude for those who have courageously defended it in public life.

Rejoicing in the Resurrection and the many who have entered the Church this Easter, he encouraged all the faithful to live with confidence the new life won by Christ, bearing His enduring message to the world: “Peace be with you.”

Full Message

Dear brothers and sisters,

As we celebrate this greatest of Feasts, may our words to the world be those of the Risen Jesus: “Peace be with you.”

Yet, in the present times, peace is a distant hope for so many. Ukraine, Iran, Israel, Lebanon are in our minds, and we must not forget the other conflicts that continue across the world and the impact of such situations on the poorest and most vulnerable.

Closer to home, we see examples of tensions in so many of our communities, together with a continuing denial of the gift of life. In this context, I would like to offer a word of thanks and encouragement to those peers who, in recent weeks, have shown great courage in opposing legislation that threatens the right to life of both the unborn and those approaching the end of their lives. Let us come together in supporting the dignity of every person, all of us created by God, at every stage of life.

Today we rejoice in the Resurrection of the Lord, a joy shared by the many who have been baptised the received into the Church this Easter, both in our own Diocese and across the world. We are proud to proclaim with them the Life that Jesus has won for us. This is a life that is not only for the world to come, but also for the here and now, lived in the love of God who calls us all into being. So, this Easter, may we live out with fresh confidence and faith, as societies and as individuals, those first words of Jesus in the Upper Room, after His Rising from the Dead: “Peace be with you.”