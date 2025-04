Easter Pope Francis: May the light of peace shine on the Holy Land and the world CBCEW » Seasons » Pope Francis: May the light of peac... Easter » »

Pope Francis appeared on the central balcony of St Peter’s basilica to rapturous applause as he delivered his Easter message and blessing ‘Urbi et Orbi’ – to the city of Rome and the world – praying that the light of peace may shine on the Holy Land and other areas of conflict in our times.

Full text to follow…