Advent has a two-fold character: it is a time of preparation for the Solemnities of Christmas, in which the First Coming of the Son of God to humanity is remembered; and likewise when, by remembrance of this, minds and hearts are led to look forward to Christ’s Second Coming at the end of time.

For these two reasons, Advent is a period for devout and expectant delight.

Liturgy Office

The Liturgy Office for England and Wales has information, prayers and liturgical texts for the Season of Advent.