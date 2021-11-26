Advent is a season of reflection, anticipation and reconciliation as we await the birth of our Lord and Saviour.
Advent has a two-fold character: it is a time of preparation for the Solemnities of Christmas, in which the First Coming of the Son of God to humanity is remembered; and likewise when, by remembrance of this, minds and hearts are led to look forward to Christ’s Second Coming at the end of time.
For these two reasons, Advent is a period for devout and expectant delight.
The Liturgy Office for England and Wales has information, prayers and liturgical texts for the Season of Advent.
Forget the myth of 'Winterval' and seasonal festivals that erase Christ from Christmas. It's time to get back to the real reason for the season.
Last year's Advent Calendar acknowledged the struggles we faced as a community during the pandemic but looked to the future with hope - a new dawn with Jesus Christ at its heart.
'Reading Mark in Advent' is an 18-part podcast series that enables you to listen to a chapter of Saint Mark’s Gospel each weekday of the season.