World Apostolate of Fatima Symposium

A day of faith, prayer, and renewal under Our Lady's mantle. Keynote speakers; Sr Angela De Fatima Coelho and Fr Lawrence Lew OP
Where
St Thomas More Language College
Cadogan Street,
Chelsea
SW3 2QS
When:
22 November
14:00 – 19:00
Free – Registration Required – via Google form
|Time
|Activity
|Description
|14:00-14:30
|Registration and Coffee
|Welcoming attendees with Marian hymns playing softly. QR code/ pack (FFS guide & 15-minute meditation guide)
|14:30-15:10
|Keynote Session 1
|Fr Lawrence Lew “Church’ teaching on Reparation and the Importance of the First Saturday Devotion of Reparation”
|15:10 – 15:30
|Question and Answer
|Opportunities to ask question/s on the above topic
|15:30 – 15:40
|Divine Mercy
|3 O’clock prayer (short) & Fatima Prayers
|15:40 – 16:00
|Coffee/Tea Break
|16:00 – 16:40
|Keynote Session 2
|Sister Angela de Fatima Coelho: “The Spirituality of the Little Shepherds in the Spirit of Reparation.”
|16:40 – 17:00
|Question and Answer
|Opportunities to ask question/s on the above topic
|17:00 – 17:15
|The Little Crown to the Blessed Virgin Mary
|To be facilitated by the WAF Promoters (using the prayers by St. Louis Marie Grignion de Montfort)
|17:15 – 17:55
|Keynote Session 3
|Sister Angela de Fatima Coelho: “Fatima and Pontevedra Apparitions: A Message of Hope for the 21 ‘Century.”
|17:55 – 18:15
|Question and Answer
|Opportunities to ask question/s on the above topic
|18:15 – 18:30
|Announcement/Invitation to Practice the FFS
|CB EW Resolution/ How to get involved/ Available posters for the parishes/ End of the Symposium & Final Blessing from Fr. Anthony Homer (School Chaplain of St. Thomas More)
|18:30 – 19:00
|Closing
|Final opportunities to visit the book table/ get freebies