Our Lady

World Apostolate of Fatima Symposium

Wednesday, October 7th, 2026 @ 3:53 pm

A day of faith, prayer, and renewal under Our Lady's mantle. Keynote speakers; Sr Angela De Fatima Coelho and Fr Lawrence Lew OP

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Where

St Thomas More Language College
Cadogan Street,
Chelsea
SW3 2QS

When:
22 November
14:00 – 19:00

Free – Registration Required – via Google form

Fatima and First Saturdays Devotion

Time Activity Description
14:00-14:30 Registration and Coffee Welcoming attendees with Marian hymns playing softly. QR code/ pack (FFS guide & 15-minute meditation guide)
14:30-15:10 Keynote Session 1 Fr Lawrence Lew “Church’ teaching on Reparation and the Importance of the First Saturday Devotion of Reparation”
15:10 – 15:30 Question and Answer Opportunities to ask question/s on the above topic
15:30 – 15:40 Divine Mercy 3 O’clock prayer (short) & Fatima Prayers
15:40 – 16:00 Coffee/Tea Break
16:00 – 16:40 Keynote Session 2 Sister Angela de Fatima Coelho: “The Spirituality of the Little Shepherds in the Spirit of Reparation.”
16:40 – 17:00 Question and Answer Opportunities to ask question/s on the above topic
17:00 – 17:15 The Little Crown to the Blessed Virgin Mary To be facilitated by the WAF Promoters (using the prayers by St. Louis Marie Grignion de Montfort)
17:15 – 17:55 Keynote Session 3 Sister Angela de Fatima Coelho: “Fatima and Pontevedra Apparitions: A Message of Hope for the 21 ‘Century.”
17:55 – 18:15 Question and Answer Opportunities to ask question/s on the above topic
18:15 – 18:30 Announcement/Invitation to Practice the FFS CB EW Resolution/ How to get involved/ Available posters for the parishes/ End of the Symposium & Final Blessing from Fr. Anthony Homer (School Chaplain of St. Thomas More)
18:30 – 19:00 Closing Final opportunities to visit the book table/ get freebies

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