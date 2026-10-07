World Apostolate of Fatima Symposium

14:00-14:30 Registration and Coffee Welcoming attendees with Marian hymns playing softly. QR code/ pack (FFS guide & 15-minute meditation guide)

14:30-15:10 Keynote Session 1 Fr Lawrence Lew “Church’ teaching on Reparation and the Importance of the First Saturday Devotion of Reparation”

15:10 – 15:30 Question and Answer Opportunities to ask question/s on the above topic

15:30 – 15:40 Divine Mercy 3 O’clock prayer (short) & Fatima Prayers

15:40 – 16:00 Coffee/Tea Break

16:00 – 16:40 Keynote Session 2 Sister Angela de Fatima Coelho: “The Spirituality of the Little Shepherds in the Spirit of Reparation.”

16:40 – 17:00 Question and Answer Opportunities to ask question/s on the above topic

17:00 – 17:15 The Little Crown to the Blessed Virgin Mary To be facilitated by the WAF Promoters (using the prayers by St. Louis Marie Grignion de Montfort)

17:15 – 17:55 Keynote Session 3 Sister Angela de Fatima Coelho: “Fatima and Pontevedra Apparitions: A Message of Hope for the 21 ‘Century.”

17:55 – 18:15 Question and Answer Opportunities to ask question/s on the above topic

18:15 – 18:30 Announcement/Invitation to Practice the FFS CB EW Resolution/ How to get involved/ Available posters for the parishes/ End of the Symposium & Final Blessing from Fr. Anthony Homer (School Chaplain of St. Thomas More)