CSAN launches training collaboration with FLEX ahead of Anti-Slavery Day

Caritas Social Action Network are delighted to be launching a brand new training with FLEX (Focus on Labour Exploitation) for those passionate about taking action on extreme labour exploitation and modern slavery, and organising for dignified work.
Almost half of all adults identified as potential survivors of modern slavery in the UK have experienced labour exploitation, with the majority being non-British citizens.
The training runs weekly on Wednesdays from 5.30pm, beginning on 18 November. Over 4 evening sessions, participants will explore together:
The course is open to all volunteers, organisers and ambassadors who are passionate about addressing forms of modern slavery that involve labour exploitation. Places are limited.