Caritas CSAN launches training collaboration with FLEX ahead of Anti-Slavery Day Caritas Social Action Network are delighted to be launching a brand new training with FLEX (Focus on Labour Exploitation) for those passionate about taking action on extreme labour exploitation and modern slavery, and organising for dignified work.  icon-home » Events » CSAN launches training collaboratio...

Almost half of all adults identified as potential survivors of modern slavery in the UK have experienced labour exploitation, with the majority being non-British citizens.

The training runs weekly on Wednesdays from 5.30pm, beginning on 18 November. Over 4 evening sessions, participants will explore together:

How the history of modern slavery relates to present day experiences of extreme labour exploitation

of modern slavery relates to present day experiences of extreme labour exploitation How the gospel and Catholic Social Teaching can help us understand the root causes of modern labour slavery and extreme labour exploitation

of modern labour slavery and extreme labour exploitation People’s lived experiences of the policies and legislation designed to address modern labour slavery, and why they fall short

of the policies and legislation designed to address modern labour slavery, and why they fall short How the church can be a prophetic voice and stand in solidarity with those experiencing modern labour slavery in the current political context, drawing on inspirational Christian movements from around the world

The course is open to all volunteers, organisers and ambassadors who are passionate about addressing forms of modern slavery that involve labour exploitation. Places are limited.

Book Here