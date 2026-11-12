Webinar: Unite to End Violence against Women

Webinar to explore how collaboration must be at the heart of the work to end violence against women
When: 16 November
11:00 – 13:00
Register: via churchsuite
Webinar via teams
The task of ending violence against women requires meaningful and creative collaboration – across different parts of the church, with the wider movement for gender justice, with those from different faiths and with others across the world. In this seminar we will share examples of working collaboratively and discuss what makes collaboration meaningful in the struggle to end violence against women.
Huda Jawad
Faith and VAWG Coalition
Victoria Odesesan
Safe in Faith Manager
Father Mark Odion
Nigerian Anti-trafficking Project Liaison Officer, CBCEW
Nikki Dhillon-Keane
Head of Caritas Hope
Webinar provided by Safe in Faith and Caritas Social Action Network