Domestic Abuse Webinar: Unite to End Violence against Women Webinar to explore how collaboration must be at the heart of the work to end violence against women  icon-home » Events » Webinar: Unite to End Violence agai...

When: 16 November

11:00 – 13:00

Register: via churchsuite

Webinar via teams

The task of ending violence against women requires meaningful and creative collaboration – across different parts of the church, with the wider movement for gender justice, with those from different faiths and with others across the world. In this seminar we will share examples of working collaboratively and discuss what makes collaboration meaningful in the struggle to end violence against women.

Speakers

Huda Jawad

Faith and VAWG Coalition

Victoria Odesesan

Safe in Faith Manager

Father Mark Odion

Nigerian Anti-trafficking Project Liaison Officer, CBCEW

Nikki Dhillon-Keane

Head of Caritas Hope

Webinar provided by Safe in Faith and Caritas Social Action Network