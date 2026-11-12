Domestic Abuse

Webinar: Unite to End Violence against Women

Thursday, November 12th, 2026 @ 12:47 pm

Webinar to explore how collaboration must be at the heart of the work to end violence against women

icon-home » Events » Webinar: Unite to End Violence agai...

When: 16 November
11:00 – 13:00
Register: via churchsuite
Webinar via teams

The task of ending violence against women requires meaningful and creative collaboration – across different parts of the church, with the wider movement for gender justice, with those from different faiths and with others across the world. In this seminar we will share examples of working collaboratively and discuss what makes collaboration meaningful in the struggle to end violence against women.

Speakers

Huda Jawad
Faith and VAWG Coalition

Victoria Odesesan
Safe in Faith Manager

Father Mark Odion
Nigerian Anti-trafficking Project Liaison Officer, CBCEW

Nikki Dhillon-Keane
Head of Caritas Hope

Webinar provided by Safe in Faith and Caritas Social Action Network

World Day of the Poor

Sunday 15 November 2026 is the tenth World Day of the Poor

Religious Freedom

The right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion.

Ukraine Response

Join together in solidarity to pray for peace in Ukraine.

CSAN launches training collaboration with FLEX ahead of Anti-Slavery Day

Adoremus 2026

Renewing our devotion to the Eucharistic Lord

The God Who Speaks

In 2020 we will be celebrating, living and sharing God‘s Word.