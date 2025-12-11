11 December

This Wave of Hope Advent reflection comes from Professor Jim McManus, the National Director of Health and Wellbeing for Public Health Wales and the Chair of Prison Advice and Care Trust (PACT).

Reflecting on the power of good over evil, and the words of encouragement which we receive from Pope Francis and Pope Leo, Jim says:

“Hope means paying attention to the good. Where communities allow themselves to be guided by hope, they do not retreat but are revitalised, and they do not build walls but bridges. My hope this year is that those people who amplify signs of hope will signpost the way for us to do the same.”

Transcript

Hello, I’m Jim McManus. I work for Public Health Wales, but I’m also Chair of Prison Advice and Care Trust, which works in over 70 prisons in England and Wales, supporting people through the criminal justice system.

Advent is my favourite season, and this Jubilee of Hope year has made it even more poignant. What I recall most, as I look back on the year, is that there are signs of hope everywhere, and in a world of hate and division where people would profit by spreading this, Pope Francis reminds us that we need to recognise and focus on the immense goodness in our world, lest we be tempted to think ourselves overwhelmed by evil and violence.

Hope means paying attention to the good. As I did my pilgrimage in Rome, I was reminded everywhere of the words of Pope Leo, that where communities allow themselves to be guided by hope, they do not retreat but are revitalised, and they do not build walls but bridges. Since coming back from Pilgrimage, I am reminded of hope everywhere: People resisting division, welcoming people of difference, countering hate, choosing to care for one another, choosing to show that there is hope.

My hope this year is that those people who amplify signs of hope will signpost the way for us to do the same.