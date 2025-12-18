Wave of Hope: Harry Hagopian

18 December

This Wave of Hope short Advent reflection comes from Dr Harry Hagopian, an international lawyer and a church consultant on the Middle East North Africa region and the Gulf States.

“Hope is merely staying alive for most Palestinians today,” reflects Dr Hagopian, who hails originally from Jordan. “Hope is being able to preserve the property that the farmers have in Palestine – to harvest the olive groves. Hope is being recognised by all as a child of God, no matter our background.”

Wave of Hope offers 25 short multimedia reflections for the season – one a day – as our contributors share a moment in 2025 that has led them to a place of hope.

Transcript

Christmas greetings to all. My name is Dr. Harry Hagopian, I’m an Armenian who hails originally from Jordan. I’m an international lawyer and a church consultant, and I’m going to tell you what I think, of hope in the Middle East North Africa context, and particularly within the Palestinian conflict.



For me, hope is merely staying alive for most Palestinians today. Hope is being able to preserve the property that the farmers have in Palestine – to harvest the olive groves. Hope is being recognised by all as a child of God, no matter our background. That is hope, and that is hope that at times feels hopeless.