Wave of Hope – Dr Phil McCarthy

“The thing that gave me most hope was the ‘Jubilee Pilgrimage of Hope’… 641 miles were walked and 21,257 feet climbed over 45 days along four ‘Ways’, by 20 perpetual pilgrims who walked the full distance, often sleeping in church halls, and by over 250 day pilgrims who joined us for one or more days.”

Hello, I’m Phil McCarthy, founder of the Hearts in Search of God – Pilgrim Ways Project, which promotes and develops walking pilgrimage in England and Wales.

This year, the thing that gave me most hope was the ‘Jubilee Pilgrimage of Hope’, a walking pilgrimage for England and Wales for the 2025 Jubilee.

The Ways started in Cardiff, Leeds, Norwich, and London, and were named after the evangelists. Their roots made a sign of the cross so that we blessed our nations with the Gospels. The paths converged at the Cathedral of St. Barnabas, Nottingham. Pilgrims from all four Ways came together for shared prayer and celebration. Next day, the pilgrimage culminated with a Solemn Mass for the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross, when we received a papal message and blessing from Pope Leo.

In all, 641 miles were walked and 21,257 feet climbed over 45 days along four ways, by 20 perpetual pilgrims who walked the full distance, often sleeping in church halls, and by over 250 day pilgrims who joined us for one or more days. Throughout their journeys, the pilgrims strove to embody the values of the Sisters of the Holy Cross – compassion, faith, prayer, and community. We were delighted to receive wonderful hospitality, support, and prayer from the Catholic parishes and other Christian communities en route.

The pilgrimage was an evangelical witness, and it’s clear from the reflections and feedback, that for many people it was a profound experience.

My hope is that in future years, we can build on the momentum of the Jubilee and that, whether we walk or not, we can all become ‘Pilgrims of Hope’ in our world.

For more information about the ‘Pilgrimage of Hope’ and the Hearts in Search of God project, please visit pilgrimways.org.uk. I wish you a joyful Advent.

