Wave of Hope: Bokani Tshidzu

12 December

This Wave of Hope Advent reflection comes from Bokani Tshidzu, a London-based multimedia artist.

When commissioned recently to produce a stained-glass altarpiece, Bokani focused on the story of the Visitation. Reflecting on this reading, she found not only artistic inspiration but also hope:

“Hope grows when we say yes to God by living in solidarity with those who are most vulnerable in our families, in our local neighbourhoods, and across our global community. The Visitation shows us that hope is born in relationships.”

Wave of Hope offers 25 short multimedia reflections for the season – one a day – as our contributors share a moment in 2025 that has led them to a place of hope.

Prefer listening to podcasts?

You can also listen and subscribe to Wave of Hope as an audio podcast series.

Subscribe using Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon/Audible.

Feed: cbcew.org.uk/feed/podcast/wave-of-hope/

Transcript

This Advent, I’ve been honoured with a commission to create a stained-glass altarpiece for St James’s Church, Piccadilly. For my inspiration, I chose the Visitation—that tender moment when Mary visits her cousin Elizabeth, who is also pregnant and from their meeting we receive the Magnificat.

As I have meditated on this reading, I’ve been uncovering the roots of my own hope.

First, the Magnificat shows us that God hears the cries of the poor and marginalised. In a world shaken by the climate crisis, where so much suffering can feel unnoticed, Mary’s song reminds us that God is compassionately listening.

Second, God not only listens, God acts. Elizabeth’s story tells us that with God, nothing is impossible. Even when what we hope for – peace, justice, and equity – seem far away, history is full of moments when love breaks through and the impossible becomes real where communities come together to transform the world.

Third, we are invited to be co-creators of that new world. Hope grows when we say yes to God by living in solidarity with those who are most vulnerable in our families, in our local neighbourhoods, and across our global community. The Visitation shows us that hope is born in relationships.

So as we move through Advent and into Christmas, let us join the hope-filled work of love, and if you’ve not yet begun, perhaps this is your invitation. The Church has such a rich tradition of this work; whether through justice and peace groups, climate campaigners like those I have worked with at Operation Noah, CAFOD volunteers, those welcoming refugees, soup kitchens and so much more.

This Christmas, my hope comes from compassionate listening, from believing in God’s power to do the impossible, and from trusting that, together, we can.

When we share in this labour of hope, we too can say, “My soul magnifies the Lord.”