Wave of Hope: Dr Pia Matthews

This Wave of Hope reflection is given by lecturer and theologian Dr Pia Matthews. Describing the hope she has found in the witness and formation of lay Catholics and seminarians during this Jubilee Year, Dr Matthews says:

“We live in hope because, after all, the battle has already been won, Jesus has conquered sin and death. But what is truly wonderful and amazing is that God, who does not need us, asks each one of us to participate in whatever way we can in his great plan of salvation.”

My name is Pia Matthews. I am a lecturer and a member of the formation team at Allen Hall Seminary Chelsea, a lecturer for the Mater Ecclesiae College and St. Mary’s University, Twickenham.

The motto of the seminary is Vivamus in Spe – let us live in hope. We live in hope because, after all, the battle has already been won, Jesus has conquered sin and death. But what is truly wonderful and amazing is that God, who does not need us, asks each one of us to participate in whatever way we can in his great plan of salvation.

This past year has been a truly hopeful one as we have had more and more men from all walks of life coming to the seminary to be formed and to conform all aspects of their life to Christ – to deepen their spiritual lives, to grow more fully as human beings, to strengthen their understanding of the faith and of all that God has done for us, to develop truly pastoral hearts.

What is truly encouraging is that lay people have joined the academic programme. Working together, this is an opportunity not just for information, but for formation, so that we can all take part in mission and evangelisation.

After all, we are all workers in God’s vineyard – and there’s only one vineyard.