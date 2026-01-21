Support for victims and survivors of church-related abuse extended

The Church of England, The Church in Wales and The Catholic Church in England and Wales are pleased to confirm ongoing support for victims and survivors of church-related abuse, through Safe Spaces, the independent support service.

Safe Spaces is a free national support service which offers a confidential, personal, and safe space for anyone who has been abused through their relationship with either the Church of England, The Church in Wales or The Catholic Church in England and Wales, regardless of age, gender, or sexual orientation.

First Light, the charity empowering victims and survivors, will continue to provide the service as an extension of their current contract, for a further 15 months.

Craig Russo BEM BCAv, Independent Expert Trustee / Director at SSEW said: “We are committed to ensuring that every survivor using Safe Spaces receives the high-quality support they deserve. Central to this is the independence of our service provider, which is vital for building trust and transparency. I am delighted that First Light will continue in this role; their presence provides the stability and continuity survivors need as we move toward the next stage of procurement.”

Bishop Paul Mason, Safeguarding Lead for the Catholic Church, Board Member of the Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency (CSSA) and a Trustee of SSEW said: “The impact of abuse can be complex and life-long. It is vital that victims have a source of support from an independent body who specialise in this area and I am confident that First Light will continue to provide this vital service throughout this process.

The Bishop of Birkenhead, Julie Conalty, a Trustee of SSEW said: “Safe Spaces provides a vital support service to those who have been affected by church-related abuse. Our responsibility, as the Board of Safe Spaces, is to ensure that the needs of victims and survivors are being met. I hope our process of review and procurement will help ensure that everything possible is being done.”

Lyn Gooding, CEO of First Light said: “We welcome the decision by the Safe Spaces England and Wales Board to extend the Safe Spaces contract. This extension allows us to continue our vital work advocating for and supporting individuals affected by church-related abuse, guided by our ongoing commitment to understanding and responding to the evolving needs of those we serve. By taking the time to thoroughly assess the impact and value of the service, the Board has ensured that Safe Spaces can continue to provide a secure, compassionate, and supportive environment for all who need it.”

First Light have been providing the vital service since January 2023 and have agreed to continue providing the service from 9 January 2026 until April 2027. This will allow time for a full, open, and publicised procurement process to secure Safe Spaces service provision for a new three-year contract.

The Safe Spaces Board will review how the needs of clients may be best met and assess how the service might evolve over the next three years. This review will be informed by an independent evaluation of the service by Rocket Science, an independent social research agency.

Current clients can expect their usual service, and new service users can access Safe Spaces at Safe Spaces England and Wales T:0300 303 1056