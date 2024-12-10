Archbishop’s statement on ‘The Caldey Abbey Review’

Archdiocese of Cardiff/Menevia

The Archbishop of Cardiff-Menevia, Archbishop Mark O’Toole, responding to the publication of ‘The Caldey Abbey Review’ into allegations of non-recent childhood sexual abuse within the monastic community of Caldey Abbey on Caldey Island, Pembrokeshire, said:

“This report is heart-breaking but that heartbreak is nothing compared to the pain, suffering and trauma experienced by the victims/survivors.

“To you, I say how profoundly sorry I am for the abuse you suffered, especially that this happened within the Church and that the Church failed you in its response over so many years. I hope that having this opportunity to share your story, and to have it recorded, even after all this time, helps you personally, and especially to know that your anguished cries are finally being heard.

“You are very much in my thoughts and prayers and I know you will be in the prayers of the Catholic Community, too.”

Archdiocesan note

The Archdiocese of Cardiff-Menevia assumed Safeguarding responsibilities for the Diocese of Menevia on 1 October 2024. Safeguarding is at the heart of all activities within the Archdiocese. Its Safeguarding Team will collaborate closely with Caldey Island and the statutory authorities to ensure that robust safeguarding measures are in place.

Contacts

If you have been affected by the report or wish to speak to someone regarding its contents, please contact the Caldey Island Safeguarding Team by emailing: safeguarding@caldeyisland.co.uk

If you wish to speak to someone regarding this or any other safeguarding matters, please contact the Archdiocese of Cardiff-Menevia Safeguarding Team by emailing: safeguarding@rcadc.org

Safe Spaces

Safe Spaces is an organisation that has a specialist team of trained advocates to provide support for survivors of sexual violence, domestic abuse, and church related abuse. The services are for people aged 18 or over, regardless of whether the abuse occurred recently or in the past, or whether the perpetrator is living or deceased.

Please call 0300 303 1056 or email: SafeSpaces@FirstLight.org.uk

Caldey Island website

You can read the full independent review document on the Caldey Island website, as well as the Abbot’s statement, FAQs, and safeguarding information.