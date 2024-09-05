Safeguarding Catholic safeguarding agency chair steps down CBCEW » Catholic safeguarding agency chair ... Safeguarding » »

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales with the Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency (CSSA), announces the news that Nazir Afzal, Chair of the CSSA, is stepping down at the conclusion of his three-year appointment.

Nazir has been instrumental in developing the CSSA in structure and function, which was recommended by an independent review of safeguarding in the Catholic Church by Ian Elliott in 2020 (see here for the Elliott Report).

His work over the past three years, with his fellow directors and operational staff, has created a robust regulatory framework for the Catholic Church in England and Wales ensuring that safeguarding standards are embedded in the life and mission of every parish, chaplaincy and religious order.

Audits of the dioceses and religious orders have taken place and have demonstrated improvements in safeguarding as integral to the Church’s mission.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales said:

“Nazir Afzal has helped to establish a wider understanding of the determination of the Catholic Church in England and Wales to do everything it possibly can in its care for the vulnerable. He has played a significant part in establishing in the public eye the seriousness of our intent and the developments achieved in our work of Safeguarding. For this I thank him.”

Bishop Paul Mason, the Lead Bishop for Safeguarding and a Director of the CSSA commented:

“Nazir has been instrumental in establishing CSSA as the safeguarding regulator for the Catholic Church in England and Wales. He has led the board and the executive team in developing the robust structures needed to ensure effective safeguarding practice.

“I wish him continued success in any future endeavours.”

The process for the recruitment of the next Chair of the CSSA will be led by the current CSSA directors. The work of the CSSA will continue in earnest whilst this process is in train.