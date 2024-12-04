Safeguarding Independent Catholic safeguarding agency appoints a new Chair CBCEW » Safeguarding » Independent Catholic safeguarding a... CSSA » »

On Monday, 2 December, the Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency (CSSA) confirmed the appointment of its new Independent Chair of the Board, Mr Mike Cunningham.

He will oversee the agency’s work to uphold the highest safeguarding standards in the Catholic Church through the process of audits and independent regulation.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, President of the Bishops’ Conference, welcomed the appointment:

“I welcome the appointment of Mr Cunningham as the new independent Chair of the Board of the Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency. I am confident his leadership will ensure that we continue to strive for constant improvement in this important work making the Catholic Church a place of safety for all and of compassionate response to those who have suffered abuse.

“As the independent regulator, the CSSA has an important role in the work of safeguarding in the Catholic Church in England and Wales. The CSSA has already completed audits on each of our dioceses assessing safeguarding against our agreed standards.”

Mike Cunningham joins the CSSA as an experienced and successful leader of large organisations at local and national levels, including inspection and reporting leadership roles.

He has held three of the most senior positions in British policing: Chief Constable of Staffordshire Police, Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary, and CEO of the College of Policing – the standards setting body for policing in England and Wales.

Bishop Paul Mason, Lead Bishop for Safeguarding and CSSA board member, said:

“The appointment of Mike Cunningham as chairman of the CSSA is welcome news. The work of the CSSA as an independent auditor and regulator has developed greatly since its inception and Mike’s experience will help ensure it will go from strength to strength.

“The safety and well-being of all those who come into contact with the Church is paramount and it gives me great confidence to have a chairman of such calibre to take our work forward.”

