Oppose Assisted Suicide in Wales

As a nation, Wales has always valued compassion, care, and the protection of the vulnerable. The proposal before the Senedd, driven by legislation from Westminster, risks eroding those values by suggesting that some lives are less worth living. True compassion means accompanying people in their suffering, not ending their lives. I encourage everyone of goodwill to make their voices heard — to urge Members of the Senedd to reject this Bill and to support better palliative care and mental-health provision, so that every person in Wales can live their final days surrounded by love, not despair.

Archbishop Mark O’Toole

Archbishop of Cardiff-Menevia