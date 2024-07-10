Wales Archbishop calls for prayers for public servants as Welsh Parliament celebrates 25th anniversary CBCEW » International » Countries » Archbishop calls for prayers for pu... Wales » »

Archbishop Mark O’Toole, Archbishop of Cardiff and Bishop of Menevia, has thanked politicians and staff of the Senedd, past and present, for their service to the people of Wales.



Commonly known as the Senedd, the Welsh Parliament is the democratically elected body that represents the interests of Wales and its people. Thursday 11 July 2024 marks 25 years of devolution.



Archbishop Mark O’Toole said:



“On this 25th Anniversary, we give thanks for the service of the Senedd’s staff, past and present – security guards, researchers, guides, events teams, translators, committee clerks, hospitality staff, Members of the Senedd and their teams. All have dedicated themselves to serving the Welsh Parliament. This service to the Senedd, and through its democratic processes to the Welsh people, is deeply appreciated and valued by all of us.



“I am reminded of the words of St Benedict of Nursia, whose Feast Day it is today: ‘no one is to pursue what they judge better for themselves, but instead what they judge better for someone else’. This is the purpose of the Senedd; to provide an environment where the needs and views of the Welsh people are represented by public servants, and where decisions can be made to serve and promote the common good.



“I ask the Catholic community across Wales to pray especially today for all those working in public service, that inspired by the words of St Benedict, they may continue to serve others with humility, compassion and wisdom.”



