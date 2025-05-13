World Apostolate of Fatima: Cathedral Tour

The Bishops of England and Wales are grateful to the World Apostolate of Fatima (WAF) Team for organising the visitation of the two National Pilgrim Statues and the Relics of Saints Jacinta and Francisco to all Cathedrals and Catholic shrines in England and Wales between May 2025 and October 2026.

In this Jubilee Year of Hope, the bishops recognise the profound invitations to peace, prayer and penance contained in the apparitions of Our Lady at Fatima. They encourage all Catholics to a renewal of faith, especially in their love for the Eucharist and the sacraments and commend the Five First Saturdays devotion as a fruitful means to enter into this renewal.

Notes

Tour dates for 2025 are confirmed and will be made available in due course. Dates for 2026 are provisional.

Francisco and Jacinta Marto are the brother and sister saints who were ‘seers’ at Fatima in Portugal. Born in Aljustrel, a village just over half-a-mile from the town of Fatima, the siblings, with their cousin Lucia dos Santos tended sheep in the nearby fields. From May to October 1917, on the thirteenth day of each month, a lady appeared to the three children. The lady was the Blessed Virgin Mary. She asked them to pray the Rosary and to make sacrifices, offering them for the salvation of sinners.

