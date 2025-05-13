Plenary Resolution: Adoremus

Following the Adoremus gathering at Oscott College in 2024, it is proposed that the next Adoremus celebration take place in London in 2026, involving celebrations at both Westminster Cathedral and St. George’s Cathedral, Southwark, with a Blessed Sacrament Procession taking place from one to the other.

Notes

Adoremus is the name given to the National Eucharistic Congresses that periodically take place in England and Wales. In 2024, Adoremus took place at Oscott College. In 2018, Adoremus took place in Liverpool.

The exact dates for Adoremus 2026 will be released in due course, as will further details relating to the organisation of the congress.