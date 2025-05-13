Plenary Resolution: Tenth Anniversary of Laudato si’

This month marks the tenth anniversary of the publication of Pope Francis’s landmark encyclical, Laudato si’, which continued and developed the Church’s social teaching on ecological issues. The Bishops of England and Wales note with great pleasure the substantial impact of the encyclical. Laudato si’ has nourished the spiritual life of the faithful as well as encouraged political and practical action. Individuals, businesses, parishes, schools and voluntary groups throughout the country are responding to the encyclical in practical ways and working to help avert the ecological crises. We particularly commend the Guardians of Creation project and CAFOD’s Live Simply programme.

We note the positive reception of Laudato si’, which was addressed to “all people of goodwill”, amongst other Christians and people of other faiths and none, which gives great cause for hope. As Pope Francis went on to say in Laudate Deum (2023), the ecological crises are, if anything, more serious and more urgent than ten years ago. It is important that they are not over-shadowed by the many other crises in the world today. We ask Catholics in England and Wales to continue to study and be inspired by Laudato si’ and to deepen their relationship with Christ and, through doing so, take practical action to protect and nurture God’s creation.