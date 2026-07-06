Southwark Diocese: Caritas Coordinator

The Archdiocese of Southwark are seeking a Caritas Coordinator
Salary and contract: £35,000-£38,000 / permanent
Hours: 35 hours per week, primarily over 5 days. Regular evening and weekend work will be required, with time off in lieu granted.
Place of Work: Bowen House, 59 Westminster Bridge Road, London, SE1 7JE, with hybrid working and regular travel across the Archdiocese
Closing Date: 27 July 2026
Apply: send your CV and covering letter to hr@rcaos.org.uk
Southwark Archdiocese are seeking a Caritas Coordinator to support community engagement, communications, and events across the Archdiocese. The role involves building partnerships with parishes and organisations, managing social media, and coordinating social action initiatives.
Community Engagement
Communications
Data and Reporting
Events and Meetings