Recruitment

Southwark Diocese: Caritas Coordinator

Monday, July 6th, 2026 @ 4:16 pm

The Archdiocese of Southwark are seeking a Caritas Coordinator

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Salary and contract: £35,000-£38,000 / permanent
Hours: 35 hours per week, primarily over 5 days. Regular evening and weekend work will be required, with time off in lieu granted.
Place of Work: Bowen House, 59 Westminster Bridge Road, London, SE1 7JE, with hybrid working and regular travel across the Archdiocese
Closing Date: 27 July 2026
Apply: send your CV and covering letter to hr@rcaos.org.uk

Recruitment Pack: Caritas Coordinator

Southwark Archdiocese are seeking a Caritas Coordinator to support community engagement, communications, and events across the Archdiocese. The role involves building partnerships with parishes and organisations, managing social media, and coordinating social action initiatives.

The Role

Community Engagement

  • Developing and building strong working relationships with a diverse range of partner
    organisations across the Archdiocese.
  • Fostering and sustaining good working relationships with parishes, clergy and Caritas
    Parish Representatives.
  • Organising events, activities andopportunities to foster collaboration on social action
    initiatives relevant to our mission and strategic aims.
  • Presenting and speaking at schools, parishes and partner organisations across the
    Archdiocese.
  • Working closely with partner Caritas agencies and organisations, including the national
    Caritas Social Action Network.
  • Deputising for the Director of Caritas at internal and external events when necessary.

Communications

  • Managing the Caritas Southwark website and social media platforms.
  • Monitoring and responding to communications to Caritas Southwark, including email,
    telephone and online.
  • Developing publicity materials for events and initiatives.
  • Writing and circulating departmental newsletters and communications.
  • Working in partnership with the Archdiocesan Communications department to
    ensure that our communications initiatives align with and support the Archdiocesan
    communications strategy.

Data and Reporting

  • Develop and manage a database to record and monitor the social action work taking
    place across the Archdiocese in line with our mission.
  • Preparing research and reports on behalf of the work of Caritas Southwark and the three
    Commissions we represent.
  • Mapping, monitoring and supporting the evaluation of activities of Caritas Southwark and
    initiatives working towards our aims across the Archdiocese, particularly at parish level.

Events and Meetings

  • Plan and organise events, webinars and meetings for Caritas Southwark and our three
    Commissions.
  • Organising, attending and minuting meetings of the Caritas Southwark Board of
    Advisors.
  • Coordinate and support the organisation and publicisation of events both at the
    Cathedral and in parishes across the Archdiocese.

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