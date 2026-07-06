Southwark Diocese: Caritas Coordinator

Salary and contract: £35,000-£38,000 / permanent

Hours: 35 hours per week, primarily over 5 days. Regular evening and weekend work will be required, with time off in lieu granted.

Place of Work: Bowen House, 59 Westminster Bridge Road, London, SE1 7JE, with hybrid working and regular travel across the Archdiocese

Closing Date: 27 July 2026

Apply: send your CV and covering letter to hr@rcaos.org.uk

Southwark Archdiocese are seeking a Caritas Coordinator to support community engagement, communications, and events across the Archdiocese. The role involves building partnerships with parishes and organisations, managing social media, and coordinating social action initiatives.

The Role

Community Engagement

Developing and building strong working relationships with a diverse range of partner

organisations across the Archdiocese.

organisations across the Archdiocese. Fostering and sustaining good working relationships with parishes, clergy and Caritas

Parish Representatives.

Parish Representatives. Organising events, activities andopportunities to foster collaboration on social action

initiatives relevant to our mission and strategic aims.

initiatives relevant to our mission and strategic aims. Presenting and speaking at schools, parishes and partner organisations across the

Archdiocese.

Archdiocese. Working closely with partner Caritas agencies and organisations, including the national

Caritas Social Action Network.

Caritas Social Action Network. Deputising for the Director of Caritas at internal and external events when necessary.

Communications

Managing the Caritas Southwark website and social media platforms.

Monitoring and responding to communications to Caritas Southwark, including email,

telephone and online.

telephone and online. Developing publicity materials for events and initiatives.

Writing and circulating departmental newsletters and communications.

Working in partnership with the Archdiocesan Communications department to

ensure that our communications initiatives align with and support the Archdiocesan

communications strategy.

Data and Reporting

Develop and manage a database to record and monitor the social action work taking

place across the Archdiocese in line with our mission.

place across the Archdiocese in line with our mission. Preparing research and reports on behalf of the work of Caritas Southwark and the three

Commissions we represent.

Commissions we represent. Mapping, monitoring and supporting the evaluation of activities of Caritas Southwark and

initiatives working towards our aims across the Archdiocese, particularly at parish level.

Events and Meetings