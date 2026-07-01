Southwark Diocese: Parish Fundraising Officers

Salary: £34,000

Contract: Full Time [12-month contract with strong likelihood of becoming permanent.]

Closing Date: 1 August 2026

Location: A varied role combining office location in Lambeth North, with regular travel to parishes throughout South London and Kent, and home-based work.

Apply: Please send a CV and a covering letter to: HR@rcaos.org.uk

Interviews: Week commencing 17 August 2026 (if this clashes with pre-booked holidays please let us know.)

The Archdiocese of Southwark is launching an ambitious new Planned Giving & Gift Aid Renewal Programme to help parishes strengthen stewardship, increase offertory income, improve Gift Aid capture, and modernise parish giving in an increasingly digital landscape.

We are seeking two energetic, enthusiastic and people-focused individuals to deliver this transformational programme across the Diocese.

This is an opportunity to travel across the Diocese, build relationships, solve problems, inspire volunteers, modernise parish giving, and make a genuine impact on the future sustainability of parish communities.

You’ll join a passionate, hardworking and supportive Fundraising & Gift Aid team that is determined to modernise parish fundraising, unlock significant new income, and help parishes thrive in a rapidly changing digital world.

You will work closely with parish priests, volunteers, and parish finance teams to provide hands-on support to improve Gift Aid compliance, strengthen donor stewardship, grow planned giving, and help parishes embrace modern giving methods including contactless and Direct Debit giving.

This is a unique opportunity to combine relationship-building, fundraising, training, and parish engagement within a role that directly supports the mission and sustainability of the Church.

If you are motivated, confident with people, enjoy variety, love building relationships, and want to be part of a team with big ambitions and a strong sense of purpose, we would love to hear from you.

Key Responsibilities

Parish Support & Fundraising

Deliver parish planned giving and stewardship campaigns

Help parishes grow offertory income and Gift Aid participation

Promote recurring giving through standing orders and Direct Debit

Encourage parishioners to register contactless donations for Gift Aid

Support parish stewardship and legacy awareness initiatives

Data, Systems and Gift Aid

Conduct parish Gift Aid and planned giving reviews

Help resolve Gift Aid backlogs and improve donor records

Support accurate reporting and donor communications

Help parishes embrace modern digital giving tools

Maximise Gift Aid and Gift Aid Small Donations

Training & Relationship Building

Deliver engaging one-to-one and small group training

Build strong relationships with clergy, volunteers and parish teams

Share ideas, best practice and practical support

Help strengthen parish volunteer capacity and sustainability

Travel regularly across the Diocese, including occasional evening work (TOIL provided)

About You

We are looking for someone who:

Enthusiastic, proactive and highly motivated

A confident communicator who enjoys meeting and supporting people

Organised and able to manage multiple projects at once

Comfortable using digital systems and databases

Solutions focused with strong attention to detail

Happy working independently while being part of a close knit team

Willing to travel regularly and occasionally work evenings (TOIL provided)

Supportive of the mission and values of the Catholic Church

Experience in fundraising, customer service, sales, parish administration, stewardship, community engagement, Gift Aid, or CRM systems would be an advantage, but the right attitude, energy and people skills are just as important. Full training and on-going support will be provided.

Why Join Us?

Be part of a major diocesan renewal programme

Join a fun, ambitious and supportive team environment

Make a real impact across parish communities

Enjoy a varied role combining office, parish and home-based work

Develop fundraising, relationship management and project skills

Ongoing training and professional development opportunities

Opportunity for long term progression as the programme grows

About the Programme

The Planned Giving & Gift Aid Renewal Programme aims to:

Increase parish Gift Aid participation to 65–70%

Deliver significant offertory growth across parishes

Improve donor stewardship and engagement

Strengthen compliance and parish financial sustainability

Modernise parish giving through digital and contactless giving solutions

How to Apply

Please send a CV and a covering letter explaining your suitability for the role to: HR@rcaos.org.uk

Interviews: Week commencing 17 August 2026 (if this clashes with pre-booked holidays please let us know.)

The Archdiocese of Southwark is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and vulnerable adults. Appointment will be subject to satisfactory references and appropriate checks.