Southwark Diocese: Parish Fundraising Officers

The Archdiocese of Southwark are seeking two Parish Fundraising Officers - for Planned Giving & Gift Aid Renewal Programme
Salary: £34,000
Contract: Full Time [12-month contract with strong likelihood of becoming permanent.]
Closing Date: 1 August 2026
Location: A varied role combining office location in Lambeth North, with regular travel to parishes throughout South London and Kent, and home-based work.
Apply: Please send a CV and a covering letter to: HR@rcaos.org.uk
Interviews: Week commencing 17 August 2026 (if this clashes with pre-booked holidays please let us know.)
The Archdiocese of Southwark is launching an ambitious new Planned Giving & Gift Aid Renewal Programme to help parishes strengthen stewardship, increase offertory income, improve Gift Aid capture, and modernise parish giving in an increasingly digital landscape.
We are seeking two energetic, enthusiastic and people-focused individuals to deliver this transformational programme across the Diocese.
This is an opportunity to travel across the Diocese, build relationships, solve problems, inspire volunteers, modernise parish giving, and make a genuine impact on the future sustainability of parish communities.
You’ll join a passionate, hardworking and supportive Fundraising & Gift Aid team that is determined to modernise parish fundraising, unlock significant new income, and help parishes thrive in a rapidly changing digital world.
You will work closely with parish priests, volunteers, and parish finance teams to provide hands-on support to improve Gift Aid compliance, strengthen donor stewardship, grow planned giving, and help parishes embrace modern giving methods including contactless and Direct Debit giving.
This is a unique opportunity to combine relationship-building, fundraising, training, and parish engagement within a role that directly supports the mission and sustainability of the Church.
If you are motivated, confident with people, enjoy variety, love building relationships, and want to be part of a team with big ambitions and a strong sense of purpose, we would love to hear from you.
We are looking for someone who:
Experience in fundraising, customer service, sales, parish administration, stewardship, community engagement, Gift Aid, or CRM systems would be an advantage, but the right attitude, energy and people skills are just as important. Full training and on-going support will be provided.
The Planned Giving & Gift Aid Renewal Programme aims to:
Please send a CV and a covering letter explaining your suitability for the role to: HR@rcaos.org.uk
Interviews: Week commencing 17 August 2026 (if this clashes with pre-booked holidays please let us know.)
The Archdiocese of Southwark is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and vulnerable adults. Appointment will be subject to satisfactory references and appropriate checks.