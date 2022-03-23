Ukraine Solidarity with Ukraine and all peace-loving Russians CBCEW » International » Countries » Solidarity with Ukraine and all pea... Ukraine » »

The Bishops of England and Wales, desiring to express spiritual solidarity with the people of Ukraine and with all peace-loving Russians, propose the following prayerful acts in their Dioceses:

Consecration to the Immaculate Heart of Mary

On Friday 25 March 2022, the Holy Father will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

We ask each Diocesan bishop to unite his Diocese with this Act through the praying of the Act of Consecration in each of the Diocesan Cathedrals in England and Wales. This may be done by the Bishop himself, or his delegate.

The Act of Consecration may be prayed at the end of Mass, or within another devotional act such as the recitation of the Holy Rosary.

Good Friday

The Bishops of England and Wales have agreed to insert an Intercession for Peace during the General Intercessions in the Solemn Liturgy of the Passion on Good Friday. This prayer will be made available to all parishes before Holy Week.

During the Sacred Triduum

Our Bishops invite every parish to set aside a time of dedicated prayer during the Sacred Triduum and ask all Catholics in our countries to be in spiritual solidarity with all those who suffer as a result of war or violence.

This could take place during the Solemn Watching on Holy Thursday night, or in the evening of Good Friday. If the latter, it would be very appropriate to pray the Seven Sorrows of Our Lady during a time of prayer around the Cross.