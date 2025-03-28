Ukraine Ukrainian Eparch – Prayers and comfort are needed now more than ever CBCEW » International » Countries » Ukrainian Eparch – Prayers an... Ukraine » »

Following a meeting at the Ukrainian Embassy in London, on Thursday, 27 March, Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski, the Eparchial Bishop of the Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy of the Holy Family of London, updated us on the current situation facing Ukrainians in the UK and back in their homeland.

Bishop Nowakowski met with the Ukrainian Ambassador, His Excellency General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Mariana Betsa, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the leaders of Ukrainian community organisations.

Update

“For many years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, but especially for Ukrainians who have recently arrived in Great Britain in the last three years, the routine is the same every morning – checking social media and messages from family and friends in Ukraine.

“Enduring nightly bombings, Ukrainians bravely defend their country, democracy, and the rule of law in Europe.

“It is 80 years since the first Ukrainians displaced during and after the Second World War arrived seeking shelter in Great Britain. Since those days many decades ago, Ukrainians, as now, have received a warm welcome and support through its darkest days during the ‘Cold War’, the religious and political persecution from the Soviet regime, through to this unprovoked and heinous war against Ukraine by Russia.

“Almost 300,000 citizens of Ukraine have arrived in Great Britain since 2022 and, through the generosity and kindness of British people, have found safety while they await the end to the war and a true, lasting, and just peace.

“The Catholic Church in England and Wales has been supportive of our pastoral outreach to our sisters and brothers in this time of great need. Sadly, I am not able to say that we are seeing the end in sight. In fact, because of the events of the last several days, we all now find ourselves with more anxiety, and the need for prayers and comfort are even more needed.

“On Thursday 27 March 2025, along with other leaders of the Ukrainian community organisations, I attended a special meeting with Mariana Betsa, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs at the Ukrainian Embassy in London, and the Ukrainian Ambassador, His Excellency General Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

“Ms Betsa noted the good work and positive actions of the Ukrainian community in Great Britain in support of Ukraine during these past years since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia. The Deputy Minister stressed, ‘The Ukrainian community in the United Kingdom has played an important role in supporting the restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our state since the first days of Russian aggression and is a powerful voice of Ukraine.’

“Ukraine and Ukrainians in the UK remain grateful to the people of Great Britain.”