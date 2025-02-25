Three-year anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine marked with interfaith prayer service

Monday 24 February 2025 marked the three-year anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian Catholic Eparchy, or diocese, in Great Britain marked this solemnly with an interfaith prayer service for peace in Ukraine at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Holy Family in central London.

The Eparchy’s bishop, Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski, spoke to us briefly after the service to share his thoughts:

“We’re so grateful that so many faith leaders here in London, joined us today at the Holy Family Cathedral to join in a worship service for peace in Ukraine. It means so much to us that we had these faith leaders who offered their prayers. We also were joined by members of the diplomatic service located here in the United Kingdom and many government officials.

“We were able to listen to the words of Ukraine’s ambassador, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, who really is a hero of Ukraine. His words of encouragement, his words of gratitude to the British people for their support. I think, for me, I also want to echo the words of all the faith leaders today who have prayed for peace in Ukraine.

“Of course, peace must also include justice. Without justice, it’s only a ceasefire that could flare up again. Those who have committed war crimes must be brought to justice. We need to feel, as Ukrainians, that this can never happen again. We need pledges and not just words of security for the Ukrainian people. We know that over the centuries, any time that Russia has occupied Ukraine, it usually means that our churches are closed, our language is suppressed, and that we are being driven off the face of the Earth.

“But because of the solidarity that we are experiencing here in the United Kingdom, and indeed in Europe, we have great hope and we have faith. We’re extremely grateful to to everybody who has joined us today in prayer on the 24 February, the third anniversary commemoration of the full scale invasion of Ukraine.”

