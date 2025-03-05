Ukraine EU bishops call for European unity and solidarity with Ukraine amid geopolitical uncertainty CBCEW » Europe » EU bishops call for European unity ... COMECE » »

In the context of increasing complexity and geopolitical uncertainty surrounding peace in Ukraine, the Presidency of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) issued a statement on Tuesday, 4 March 2025, expressing strong support for Ukraine. COMECE: “Ukraine’s struggle for peace will also be decisive for the fate of Europe and the world”.

The statement emphasises that “Ukraine’s struggle for peace and the defence of its territorial integrity is not only a fight for its own future. Its outcome will also be decisive for the fate of the entire European continent and of a free and democratic world.”

In a geopolitical landscape that the EU bishops describe as “complex” and marked by “the unpredictability of actions taken by some members of the international community”, the Presidency of COMECE calls on the European Union and its Member States to remain united in their commitment to supporting Ukraine and its people.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law. The use of force to alter national borders and the atrocious acts committed against the civilian population are not only unjustifiable but demand a consequent pursuit of justice and accountability,” the statement reads.

The EU bishops affirm that a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine can only be achieved through negotiations, which should be backed by strong transatlantic and global solidarity and must involve Ukraine. “In order to be sustainable and just – state the EU bishops – a future peace accord must fully respect international law and be underpinned by effective security guarantees to prevent the conflict from re-erupting.”

Furthermore, COMECE urges the international community to “continue to assist Ukraine in the reconstruction of the destroyed infrastructure” and specifies that Russia “must adequately participate in this effort.” The Presidency of COMECE emphasises that Ukraine is the victim in this war and Russia the aggressor, stressing that any attempts to distort the reality of this aggression must be firmly rejected.

Regarding Ukraine’s request to join the European Union and the internal reforms undertaken to achieve this goal, the EU bishops call on the EU “to advance with the enlargement process in a timely and fair manner alongside other candidate countries.”

The statement concludes by expressing hope that the European Union “will remain faithful to its vocation to be a promise of peace and an anchor of stability to its neighbourhood and to the world”, particularly at a time when the contours of a new global security architecture are being redrawn.

The declaration follows the recent interview (read the interview: EN – IT) with H.E. Mgr. Mariano Crociata, released last week to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the interview, the President of COMECE not only underscored the need for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine but also warned against “a disgraceful spectacle” that falsely portrays the victim as the aggressor.

Source: comece.eu