The Rosary: Crafting a Sacred Tradition in the Heart of the Holy Land

Monday, September 30th, 2024 @ 3:36 pm

In the Holy Land, rosary beads are traditionally crafted from the wood of olive trees.

In the Holy Land, rosary beads are traditionally crafted from the wood of olive trees. The process begins by selecting high-quality branches from centuries-old olive trees, symbolising peace and endurance.

The wood is then dried and cut into small, uniform pieces, which are shaped into individual beads. Skilled artisans use simple hand tools or small machinery to drill holes through the beads. The beads are polished to a smooth finish, enhancing the natural grain and beauty of the olive wood. Once complete, they are strung together to form a rosary, sometimes adorned with a crucifix or religious medallion. Each rosary carries both spiritual significance and a connection to the Holy Land, making it a cherished item for Christians worldwide.

