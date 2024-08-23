Holy Hours – Structure and Prayers

The Rite of Exposition, Adoration, Benediction and Reposition should always be used in worship in Eucharistic Adoration.
If a person wants to observe a personal holy hour where the Blessed Sacrament is not exposed, then the use of readings and reflections in the themed documents can help guide this.
This structure is recommended when taking part in Eucharistic Adoration.
The structure of the Rite is as follows:
Exposition
Song
Exposition (Procession from the place of Reservation)
(Exposition after Mass)
Adoration
Readings, homily, prayers, songs ad libitum or
Liturgy of the Hours
Benediction
Eucharistic Song
Prayer
Blessing
Reposition
Reposition (Procession to the place of Reservation)
Acclamation
Opening and closing prayers, the Divine Praises, Tantum Ergo Sacramentum – in Latin and English – and O Sacrament most holy.
Opening Prayer – once the Blessed Sacrament is exposed
O God, who in this wonderful Sacrament
have left us a memorial of your Passion,
grant us, we pray,
so to revere the sacred mysteries of your Body and Blood
that we may always experience in ourselves
the fruits of your redemption.
Who live and reign with God the Father
in the unity of the Holy Spirit,
one God, for ever and ever.
(The Roman Missal, Collect – The Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ)
Closing Prayer – just before the Blessed Sacrament is reposed
Lord Jesus Christ, You gave us the Eucharist
as the memorial of Your suffering and death.
May our worship of this sacrament of Your body and blood
help us to experience the salvation You won for us
and the peace of the kingdom
where You live with the Father and the Holy Spirit,
one God, forever and ever.
The Divine Praises
Blessed be God.
Blessed be His Holy Name.
Blessed be Jesus Christ, true God and true man.
Blessed be the Name of Jesus.
Blessed be His Most Sacred Heart.
Blessed be His Most Precious Blood.
Blessed be Jesus in the Most Holy Sacrament of the Altar.
Blessed be the Holy Spirit, the Paraclete.
Blessed be the great Mother of God, Mary most holy.
Blessed be her holy and Immaculate Conception.
Blessed be her glorious Assumption.
Blessed be the name of Mary, Virgin and Mother.
Blessed be St. Joseph, her most chaste spouse.
Blessed be God in His angels and in His Saints.
Tantum Ergo Sacramentum
Down in adoration falling,
Lo! the sacred Host we hail;
Lo! o’er ancient forms departing,
newer rites of grace prevail;
faith for all defects supplying,
where the feeble senses fail.
To the everlasting Father,
and the Son who reigns on high,
with the Holy Ghost proceeding
forth from Each eternally,
be salvation, honour, blessing,
might and endless majesty.
Amen
Tantum Ergo Sacramentum – Latin
Tantum ergo Sacramentum
Veneremur cernui:
Et antiquum documentum
Novo cedat ritui:
Praestet fides supplementum
Sensuum defectui.
Genitori, Genitoque
Laus et jubilatio,
Salus, honor, virtus quoque
Sit et benedictio:
Procedenti ab utroque
Compar sit laudatio.
Amen
O Sacrament most holy – to be used at Reposition
O sacrament most holy,
O sacrament divine
All praise and all thanksgiving be every moment thine!
