Holy Hours – Structure and Prayers

The Rite of Exposition, Adoration, Benediction and Reposition should always be used in worship in Eucharistic Adoration.

If a person wants to observe a personal holy hour where the Blessed Sacrament is not exposed, then the use of readings and reflections in the themed documents can help guide this.

This structure is recommended when taking part in Eucharistic Adoration.

Rite of Eucharistic Exposition and Benediction

The structure of the Rite is as follows:

Exposition

Song

Exposition (Procession from the place of Reservation)

(Exposition after Mass)

Adoration

Readings, homily, prayers, songs ad libitum or

Liturgy of the Hours

Benediction

Eucharistic Song

Prayer

Blessing

Reposition

Reposition (Procession to the place of Reservation)

Acclamation

Prayers for Eucharistic Adoration

Opening and closing prayers, the Divine Praises, Tantum Ergo Sacramentum – in Latin and English – and O Sacrament most holy.

Opening Prayer – once the Blessed Sacrament is exposed

O God, who in this wonderful Sacrament

have left us a memorial of your Passion,

grant us, we pray,

so to revere the sacred mysteries of your Body and Blood

that we may always experience in ourselves

the fruits of your redemption.

Who live and reign with God the Father

in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

one God, for ever and ever.

(The Roman Missal, Collect – The Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ)

Closing Prayer – just before the Blessed Sacrament is reposed

Lord Jesus Christ, You gave us the Eucharist

as the memorial of Your suffering and death.

May our worship of this sacrament of Your body and blood

help us to experience the salvation You won for us

and the peace of the kingdom

where You live with the Father and the Holy Spirit,

one God, forever and ever.

The Divine Praises

Blessed be God.

Blessed be His Holy Name.

Blessed be Jesus Christ, true God and true man.

Blessed be the Name of Jesus.

Blessed be His Most Sacred Heart.

Blessed be His Most Precious Blood.

Blessed be Jesus in the Most Holy Sacrament of the Altar.

Blessed be the Holy Spirit, the Paraclete.

Blessed be the great Mother of God, Mary most holy.

Blessed be her holy and Immaculate Conception.

Blessed be her glorious Assumption.

Blessed be the name of Mary, Virgin and Mother.

Blessed be St. Joseph, her most chaste spouse.

Blessed be God in His angels and in His Saints.

Tantum Ergo Sacramentum

Down in adoration falling,

Lo! the sacred Host we hail;

Lo! o’er ancient forms departing,

newer rites of grace prevail;

faith for all defects supplying,

where the feeble senses fail.

To the everlasting Father,

and the Son who reigns on high,

with the Holy Ghost proceeding

forth from Each eternally,

be salvation, honour, blessing,

might and endless majesty.

Amen

Tantum Ergo Sacramentum – Latin

Tantum ergo Sacramentum

Veneremur cernui:

Et antiquum documentum

Novo cedat ritui:

Praestet fides supplementum

Sensuum defectui.

Genitori, Genitoque

Laus et jubilatio,

Salus, honor, virtus quoque

Sit et benedictio:

Procedenti ab utroque

Compar sit laudatio.

Amen

O Sacrament most holy – to be used at Reposition

O sacrament most holy,

O sacrament divine

All praise and all thanksgiving be every moment thine!

Themes

