God’s mercy endures; with him all things are possible. In this prayer, we hear that the outpouring of God’s mercy cannot penetrate our hearts as long as we have not forgiven others.
I seek to do not my own will but the will of him who sent me (John 5:30)
Theme: God’s mercy endures; with him all things are possible. In this prayer, we hear that the outpouring of God’s mercy cannot penetrate our hearts as long as we have not forgiven others (cf. CCC 2840). Download the booklet below for the reflection and meditation guide.