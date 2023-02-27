Prayer for Survivors of Abuse 2023

The Bishops of England and Wales have chosen Tuesday of the 5th Week of Easter as the Day of Prayer for Victims and Survivors of Abuse — 9 May 2023 — it is a day of prayer for those who have been abused in a season of hope and new life.

The Isaiah Journey has prepared a range of resources for prayer, action and reflection for use throughout the year which are launched on the day of prayer.

A focus for this year is ‘I will make a way in the wilderness‘ an ongoing project which seeks to support parishes, communities and individuals which have been affected by the abuse of victims in particular where there is an allegation against a member of the clergy. This project is beginning on the margins with those who might have known or worked with the perpetrator and offering resources for their reflection and support. However, as with all work by the Isaiah Journey the experience of the survivor is central. Resources include:

Resources for the Day:

What is important is for the local Church to acknowledge and respond in prayer when it is able rather than restrict its activities to just one day in the year. Much of the material in this resource has been written by and with survivors. Though it is hoped that survivors will be included in any local initiative that may not always be possible.

The Isaiah Journey

The Isaiah Journey is a working group of the Bishops’ Conference and has grown out of the need for a pastoral-spiritual response to the suffering of victims and survivors of abuse in the Church. Inspired by the writing of the prophet Isaiah, it has three strands: seeking truth; bringing hope; finding healing.