CBCEW

National Day of Prayer for Survivors of Abuse 2025

Wednesday, April 9th, 2025 @ 1:00 pm

This year’s focus is on the theme of “The Empty Chair”.

icon-home » Our Work » Safeguarding » Prayer for Survivors of Abuse » National Day of Prayer for Survivor...

This year’s focus is on the theme of “The Empty Chair”. Many of us are saddened by reducing numbers in our churches. This is happening for a wide variety of reasons, but our thoughts are on those who are not there because they have suffered abuse in a church setting and cannot face being here. They may be the families or friends of survivors. They may be former members of a community affected by allegations or convictions for abuse. They may be people who are simply so disgusted or ashamed by what they have heard about abuse within the Church that they no longer want to be part of it. All these groups and others are represented by “The Empty Chair”. 

The resources offered for this year build on those for 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Resources

Homily thoughts

Thoughts that may help in the development of a homily for the Sunday or day on which this is the focus. 

Intercessions

For use as required.

The Empty Chair – A Listening Session

The aim of this session is to offer an opportunity to reflect on the situation that has caused so much pain, and which has led to many people becoming detached from the Church.  

The Empty Chair – A Liturgy of Lament

Preparation guide.

PowerPoint Pastoral Session

This can be used with the Listening Session and includes the prayers and readings. It could be developed by the addition of transitions, animations, pictures or photographs. Corresponding slide numbers are included in the text for the Session. 

Listening with Love

In 2021, several survivors offered reflections on their experiences as part of a short project called “Listening with Love”.  It is still available here: https://www.cbcew.org.uk/listening-with-love/. It offers material for seven short sessions that may be helpful for small group reflection groups.  

The Isaiah Journey

Prayer for Survivors of Abuse 2022

Prayer for Survivors of Abuse 2021

This day of prayer is observed on Tuesday, 4 May 2021.

Prayer for Survivors of Abuse 2020

This day of prayer was marked on Friday, 3 April 2020.

Let’s Journey Together

The Jesuit Institute is offering a week of guided prayer for those who have been affected by the scandal of clergy abuse in the Catholic Church

Prayer for Survivors of Abuse 2023

This day of prayer is observed on Tuesday, 9 May 2023.