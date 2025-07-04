Pope’s July prayer intention: ‘For formation in discernment’

Pope Leo XIV releases his prayer intention for the month of July, and invites us to pray that we may know how to choose the right path for our life and reject anything that leads us away from Christ.

“Let us pray that we might again learn how to discern, to know how to choose paths of life and reject everything that leads us away from Christ and the Gospel.”

Pope Leo XIV made that invitation in his prayer intention for July 2025, released in The Pope Video, which accompanies his monthly intention.

In the video produced by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, the Holy Father offers a prayer to guide Christians in our discernment process (see below).

He prays that the Holy Spirit may inform our decisions and that we may learn to listen attentively to God’s gentle voice.

In listening, he says, we learn to “discern the hidden paths of my heart” and understand what truly matters to God.

“I ask you for the grace to learn how to pause,” he prays, “to become aware of the way I act, of the feelings that dwell within me, and of the thoughts that overwhelm me, which, so often, I fail to notice.”

Pope Leo leads the viewer to pray that our choices may lead us “to the joy of the Gospel,” despite moments of doubt and fatigue, constantly seeking to begin anew.

“Because, at the end of the journey, your consolation is the fruit of the right decision,” he affirms.

The Pope concludes his prayer asking God to help us understand better “what moves me, so that I may reject what draws me away from Christ, and love him and serve him more fully.”

