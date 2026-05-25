Bishop Curry welcomes joint statement from world leaders on deteriorating situation in the West Bank

Bishop Jim Curry, Lead Bishop for the Holy Land for the Bishops’ Conference, has welcomed a joint statement, issued on 22 May, by leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium and the EU on the situation in the West Bank.

The joint statement recognises that the situation in the West Bank has “deteriorated significantly” in recent months, and that illegal settlements planned for the E1 area would “divide the West Bank in two and mark a serious breach of international law.”

Bishop Jim Curry said:

“This is a significant joint statement and is testament to the fact that the situation has dramatically worsened in the West Bank as the world’s gaze falls on other conflicts.

“We have long warned against allowing illegal settlements to be built in the E1 area of the West Bank.”

Addressing illegal settler violence, Bishop Curry recalled his last visit to the West Bank in January 2026:

“I was in the Holy Land in January with bishops from around the world to stand in solidarity with the Christians and peoples of the lands of Christ. On one visit to a Bedouin community in the West Bank, it was deeply disturbing and intimidating, to see settlers watching us from the surrounding hills.

“A few days later, on a visit to Taybeh, the last solely Christian village in the West Bank, we were told a more graphic story of violence and intimidation. Clearly the situation is deteriorating and, much as I welcome this joint statement, it is important for all who work for peace and reconciliation to turn words into actions.

“I add my voice to Church leaders and all who want the Government of Israel to end its expansion of settlements and for the government to prevent such expansion. The Israeli government also needs to ‘respect the Hashemite custodianship over Christian and Muslim Holy Sites ,the historic status quo arrangements, and lift financial restrictions on the PA and the Palestinian economy.’

“As a Church leader I stand with those who continue to oppose further illegal annexation and the forcible displacement of Palestinians.”

Related

Read the joint Statement on the situation in the West Bank by the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium and the EU.