Bishop Curry: Prayer, words and ‘concrete action’ needed to end settler violence in only Christian village in the West Bank

On Thursday, 7th May, residents of Taybeh, the last entirely Palestinian Christian village in the West Bank, reported that Israeli settlers stormed their land and established a new illegal outpost. Residents also said settlers threatened to kill those returning to their property and later seized a nearby quarry.

Bishop Jim Curry visited Taybeh earlier this year as part of the Holy Land Coordination and celebrated Mass with the parish community at Christ the Redeemer Church. Responding to the reports, he said:

“When I visited Taybeh in January, I was deeply concerned to learn about the rising tide of settler attacks carried out in and around the village. This recent attack highlights the continued plight of the Christians, and their neighbours, who belong to the land and only wish to live in peace with dignity.

“This is not an isolated incident but part of a wider pattern of intimidation and violence that too often goes unaddressed. The danger is that such violence only deepens division and makes the prospect of peace and security unattainable. As the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, rightly noted in his recent letter, violence is never the answer: ‘Force cannot be the ultimate horizon, nor can it serve as the foundation on which to build a peaceful future.’

Bishop Curry encouraged Catholics and people of goodwill in England and Wales to show their fraternity and support to the people of Taybeh. He said:

“It is easy to feel helpless and not know what to do in the face of these repeated attacks, but we must not be discouraged. Prayers and words of concern are important, they need also to be accompanied by concrete action. One such action is solidarity through encounter.

“I encourage Christians in England and Wales to continue supporting the communities of the Holy Land through pilgrimage and presence. Visiting places such as Taybeh, when it is safe to do so, will help you to stand in solidarity with local families and businesses as they face increasing intimidation and economic pressures that risk driving them out of their homeland.

Speaking as the Lead Bishop for the Holy Land for the Bishops’ Conference, Bishop Curry concluded:

“The Bishops of England and Wales have repeatedly raised these concerns directly with the UK government. Nevertheless, I urge all those with influence and responsibility to do everything possible to prevent further violence and uphold the dignity and rights of all people in the Holy Land.”