Blocking Latin Patriarch from celebrating Palm Sunday Mass “clear denial of freedom of worship” by Israeli authorities, says Archbishop

Following the move by Israeli police today, 29 March, to block Church leaders from celebrating Mass for Palm Sunday in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, the Most Reverend Richard Moth, Archbishop of Westminster, said:

“I share the pain of the people of the Holy Land who meet in peace to celebrate their faith. Today, the Latin Patriarch and the Custos sought to celebrate Mass in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.

“Despite voluntarily responding to the security requirements of the Israeli authorities, they were blocked by Israeli police and denied that right in a clear denial of freedom of worship.”

Archbishop Moth, a member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, also called for prayers for peace and reconciliation in the wider Middle East:

“Assuring the faithful of the Holy Land of our prayerful support as we enter Holy Week, we pray ever more intently for peace across the world and particularly at this time for our brothers and sisters in the very place where the Lord’s Passion took place.

“Our prayer at this time is to follow the Lord’s message to reject violence and to promote reconciliation and peace.”

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Archbishop Emeritus of Westminster, added his voice to Archbishop Moth’s:

“The action by Israeli authorities to block Cardinal Pizzaballa and the Custos Fr Ielpo from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre was ill-thought-out, disproportionate and unacceptable. As we enter Holy Week, the eyes of the world turn to Jerusalem. Moments like this cause deep distress and scandal. Our focus should be on Jesus Christ as the Prince of Peace. Indeed, the need for peace and security has never been greater. Respect for the faith of many millions around the world would serve this cause of peace. Today we pray for the ‘peace of Jerusalem’ with renewed vigour.“

Bishop Jim Curry, Lead Bishop for the Holy Land and Lead Bishop for Freedom of Religion and Belief for the Bishops’ Conference, said:

“Just two months ago I was in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre celebrating Mass with Bishop Nicholas Hudson and 11 other bishops from around the world, all of whom share a care and concern for the Christians and people of the Holy Land. The events of today are deeply troubling. Restricting the right to freedom of worship calls into question the agreed Status Quo for the holy sites in Jerusalem and Bethlehem.“

Background

On Sunday, 29 March 2026, the Israeli Police prevented the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, His Beatitude Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Head of the Catholic Church in the Holy Land, together with the Custos of the Holy Land, the Most Reverend Fr. Francesco Ielpo, OFM, the official Guardian of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, as they made their way to celebrate the Palm Sunday Mass. The two Catholic Church Leaders issued a joint statement.

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Bishop Jim Curry celebrates Solemn Mass at the tomb of Jesus Christ in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre with Bishop Nicholas Hudson, the Bishop of Plymouth and Moderator of the Holy Land Co-ordination, and 11 other Bishops from around the world. The Mass took place on Wednesday, 21 January 2026.