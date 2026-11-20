Bicentenary of Catholic Emancipation 2029

The Roman Catholic Relief Act 1829, more commonly known as the Catholic Emancipation Act, was passed by Parliament and became law on 13 April 1829. This landmark measure allowed Catholics to sit as MPs, vote in elections and hold most senior government positions.

To celebrate the bicentenary of this historic legislation, the Secretariat of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales is proposing a number of events and initiatives. Three large-scale celebrations will take place across England and Wales. Cardiff, Liverpool, and London are being considered.

The theme for the bicentenary is ‘Faith and Freedom’, and in addition to a National Mass of Thanksgiving that will take place in Westminster Cathedral on 13 April 2029, we will also hold events celebrating our Catholic heritage and culture.

A key moment in the life of the Church will be the Consecration of England and Wales to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. This has already been discussed by the bishops and it would be fitting for this to take place as part of our celebrations in 2029. It is hoped that this could take place on the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus – 8 June 2029.

In addition, we hope to progress the following events and initiatives:

· Concert series featuring music from recusancy times and subsequently the flourishing of Catholic music post-emancipation.

· Monthly lectures on themes ranging from emancipation to religious freedom

· Museum exhibition highlighting the long struggle Catholics faced for religious freedom in Britain and Ireland, from the Reformation to the present day. It will chart the journey of Catholic communities from suppression to emancipation, set within wider questions of persecution, tolerance and identity, and will close by reflecting on what this story can teach us about global freedom of belief.

· Travelling exhibition in tandem with the museum exhibition.

· Closing celebration on the Solemnity of Christ the King. The solemnity falls on 25 November 2029, and it would be fitting to end the year of celebrations in the Metropolitan Cathedral of Christ the King in Liverpool.

As the programme evolves, there will be other initiatives to celebrate the Church’s heritage and patrimony.

There is a desire and willingness to work together with the Catholic Bishops of Ireland and Scotland to mark this truly historic occasion.

Synodal Church – Update

In terms of the implementation timeline, provided by the Synod Office in Rome, we are currently at the point where we undertake implementation activities in local Churches and their groupings (June 2025 – December 2026).

Update

Bishop Nicholas Hudson, Bishop of Plymouth, led a four-person delegation from England to a symposium on synodality organised by the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences (CCEE) at the Bildungshaus Schloss Puchberg, an adult education centre in Wels, Austria, from 14-17 September 2026. Bishop Hudson was joined by Fr Francis Higgins, Alex Shelton-Bourke and Avril Baigent. You can read Bishop Hudson’s reflection.

Twelve dioceses in England and Wales have established Synodal Teams and all are undertaking mission-oriented work and pastoral planning to meet the requirements of the final document.

(Arundel and Brighton, Birmingham, Cardiff-Menevia, Hallam, Hexham and Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool, Northampton, Portsmouth, Plymouth, Salford, and Southwark).

In the first half of 2027, diocesan assemblies will take place in each of the dioceses of England and Wales. Planning discussions are taking place regarding the national gathering scheduled for the second half of 2027.