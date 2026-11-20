The Bishops of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales met at Hinsley Hall in the Diocese of Leeds for their in-person Autumn Plenary Assembly from 15-19 November 2026.

Merger of Leeds, Hallam and Middlesbrough Dioceses

Following consideration of the consultation conducted by the Bishop of Leeds, the Right Reverend Marcus Stock, and the report submitted by him to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV and the Dicastery for Bishops, the Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales supports the proposal for the unification of the boundaries of the three current territorial circumscriptions of the Dioceses of Leeds, Middlesbrough and Hallam, to be erected as one Diocese.

You can read the consultation report on the Diocese of Leeds’ website.

Caring Safely for Others

The Bishops of England and Wales welcome the update of ‘Caring Safely for Others’. The Bishops’ Conference thanks those involved in the preparation of this updated document and appreciates the important contribution it will make to safeguarding. It recommends that this be part of the mandatory training for clergy.

Additionally you can find the Revised Edition of Caring Safely for Others: Pastoral Standards and Safe Conduct in Ministry (2026) in the Publications section of the Bishops’ Conference website.

2033 Jubilee of Redemption

The Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales is grateful for the draft framework which has been presented for the 2033 Jubilee of Redemption. The Bishops’ Conference provisionally accepts the draft and asks that it be submitted to the Holy See for comment.

New Director for the National Office for Vocation

The Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales confirms Fr Craig Szmidt in his appointment as the Director of the National Office for Vocation (NOV).

Day of Prayer for the Sanctity of Life

The Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales agrees to establish a National Day of Prayer for the Sanctity of Life: for Unborn Babies and their Parents. This will take place from October 2028 on one of the first three Saturdays in October, as determined by the Department for Christian Life and Worship.

Mater Ecclesiae College – Canon Law Faculty

Having received the recommendation of the Governing Body of the Mater Ecclesiae College that a Faculty of Canon Law be erected at Mater Ecclesiae College, the Bishops’ Conference gives its support to this opportunity.



