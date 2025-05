Vatican Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa led the fifth evening Rosary in memory of Pope Francis Photos taken by our photographer, Marcin Mazur, at the fifth evening Rosary in memory of Pope Francis.  icon-home » Events » Photos from Rome » Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa le...

Photos taken by our photographer, Marcin Mazur, at the fifth evening Rosary in memory of Pope Francis, led by Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, outside Santa Maria Maggiore.

Photo Gallery