Greeting over 100,000 pilgrims, leaders from around the world, and representatives of Christian denominations, Pope Leo XIV marked the joyous start to his Petrine Ministry, officially inaugurating it with Mass in Saint Peter’s Square on Sunday, 18 May.

Religious delegations included Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Zoroastrian and Jainists, among the many present for the celebration.

Photo Gallery

More available on our Flickr page.