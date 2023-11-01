Parish Resources for the Jubilee

There are six issues challenging us to live the Jubilee in our churches and communities today, this sections offers resources to help deal with such issues.
12 For it is a jubilee. It shall be holy to you. Leviticus 25:12a.
Now that you’ve read the Jubilees in Scripture resource you’ll have seen just how important social justice is in the Bible, and how our faith commands us to care for our communities. This section offers resources to help deal with the Jubilee issues.
Here are six issues challenging us to live the Jubilee in our churches and communities today:
Suggested Scripture Readings on the six Jubilee Themes; care for creation, food poverty modern slavery, managing debt, forgiveness, rest.
Questions to explore during the Jubilee period as your own reflection or together, with your parish, family or friends.
Useful links and ideas for the Jubilee issues; care for creation, food poverty, managing debt, modern slavery, forgiveness, rest and worship.