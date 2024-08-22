Jubilee Year

The Jubilee Prayer

Thursday, August 22nd, 2024 @ 10:18 am

The official Prayer allows pilgrims from all over the world to use the same words to express gratitude to God for the Jubilee experience and request the grace of forgiveness.

icon-home » Events » Year of Jubilee 2025  » The Jubilee Prayer

The official prayer of His Holiness Pope Francis for the Holy Year, this can be found in other languages on the website of the Jubilee. The Jubilee is an experience of faith and a profound encounter with the Lord.

Prayer

Father in heaven,
may the faith you have given us
in your son, Jesus Christ, our brother,
and the flame of charity enkindled
in our hearts by the Holy Spirit,
reawaken in us the blessed hope
for the coming of your Kingdom.

May your grace transform us
into tireless cultivators of the seeds of the Gospel.
May those seeds transform from within both humanity and the whole cosmos
in the sure expectation
of a new heaven and a new earth,
when, with the powers of Evil vanquished,
your glory will shine eternally.

May the grace of the Jubilee
reawaken in us, Pilgrims of Hope,
a yearning for the treasures of heaven.
May that same grace spread
the joy and peace of our Redeemer
throughout the earth.
To you our God, eternally blessed,
be glory and praise for ever.

Amen

Sycamore Prayer Course

Sycamore Prayer Course

What is a Jubilee?

Unpacking the Jubilee

This section explores the themes related to the Jubilee Year 2025.

Hymn for the 2025 Jubilee

Jubilee 2025 Coordinators

Find your the Jubilee Coordinator for your Diocese.

Letter from Pope Francis

Letter of the Holy Father Francis for the Promotion of the New Evangelisation for the Jubilee 2025.