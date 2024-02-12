Jubilee 2025 Coordinators

Contact details for the Jubilee Coordinators from all the Dioceses of England and Wales.
|Diocese
|Jubilee Coordinator
|Arundel & Brighton
|Laura Maydew-Gale
|communications@abdiocese.org.uk
|Birmingham
|Mr Paul Northam
|paul.northam@rcaob.org.uk
|Brentwood
|Fr Patrick Daly
|frpatrickdaly@brcdt.org
|Cardiff
|Fr Michael Doyle
|michael.doyle@rcadc.org
|Clifton
|Sarah Adams
|Jubilee@cliftondiocese.com
|East Anglia
|Fr Peter Wygnanski
|peter.wygnanski@rcdea.org.uk
|Hallam
|Deacon Tony Strike
|astrike@hallam-diocese.com
|Hexham & Newcastle
|Amy Cameron
|amy.cameron@diocesehn.org.uk
|Lancaster
|Fr Michael Docherty
|mdocherty@lancasterrcdiocese.org.uk
|Leeds
|Mrs Rowan Morton-Gledhill
|jubilee2025@dioceseofleeds.org.uk
|Liverpool
|Gerard Callacher
|g.callacher@rcaol.org.uk
|Menevia
|Canon Pius Augustine
|pius.augustine@menevia.org
|Middlesbrough
|Canon Paul Farrer
|canonpaul@rcdmidd.org.uk
|Northampton
|Fr John Udris
|frjohn.udris@northamptondiocese.org
|Nottingham
|Fr Simon Gillespie
|simon.gillespie@dioceseofnottingham.uk
|Plymouth
|Fr James Barber
|james.barber@prcdtr.org.uk
|Portsmouth
|Fr Ansel Dmello
|anseldmello@portsmouthdiocese.org.uk
|Salford
|Fr Chris Lough
|Christopher.Lough@dioceseofsalford.org.uk
|Shrewsbury
|Mrs Jane Deegan
|jane.deegan@dioceseofshrewsbury.org
|Southwark
|Mark Nash
|aec@rcaos.org.uk
|Westminster
|Fr Daniel Humphreys
|jubilee2025@rcdow.org.uk
|Wrexham
|Deacon David Ives
|dcn1pwllheli@rcdwxm.org.uk
|Ordinariate
|Fr Christopher Pearson
|parish@preciousblood.org.uk
|Syro-Malabar Eparchy
|Rev Dr Ulahannan Pulinthanathu Augusti
|jpulinthanath@csmegb.net
|Ukrainian Eparchy
|Fr Mykola Matwijiwskyj
|vicargeneral@ucc-gb.com
|Polish Mission
|Karolina Uniejewska
|k.uniejewska@pcmew.org