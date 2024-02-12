Jubilee Year

Jubilee 2025 Coordinators

Monday, February 12th, 2024 @ 2:16 pm

Contact details for the Jubilee Coordinators from all the Dioceses of England and Wales.

DioceseJubilee CoordinatorEmail
Arundel & Brighton Laura Maydew-Gale communications@abdiocese.org.uk
Birmingham Mr Paul Northam paul.northam@rcaob.org.uk
Brentwood Fr Patrick Daly frpatrickdaly@brcdt.org
Cardiff Fr Michael Doyle michael.doyle@rcadc.org
Clifton Sarah Adams Jubilee@cliftondiocese.com
East Anglia Fr Peter Wygnanski peter.wygnanski@rcdea.org.uk
Hallam Deacon Tony Strike astrike@hallam-diocese.com
Hexham & Newcastle Amy Cameron amy.cameron@diocesehn.org.uk
Lancaster Fr Michael Docherty mdocherty@lancasterrcdiocese.org.uk
Leeds Mrs Rowan Morton-Gledhill jubilee2025@dioceseofleeds.org.uk
Liverpool Gerard Callacher g.callacher@rcaol.org.uk
Menevia Canon Pius Augustine pius.augustine@menevia.org
Middlesbrough Canon Paul Farrer canonpaul@rcdmidd.org.uk
Northampton Fr John Udris frjohn.udris@northamptondiocese.org
Nottingham Fr Simon Gillespie simon.gillespie@dioceseofnottingham.uk
Plymouth Fr James Barber james.barber@prcdtr.org.uk
Portsmouth Fr Ansel Dmello anseldmello@portsmouthdiocese.org.uk
Salford Fr Chris Lough Christopher.Lough@dioceseofsalford.org.uk
Shrewsbury Mrs Jane Deegan jane.deegan@dioceseofshrewsbury.org
Southwark Mark Nash aec@rcaos.org.uk
Westminster Fr Daniel Humphreys jubilee2025@rcdow.org.uk
Wrexham Deacon David Ives dcn1pwllheli@rcdwxm.org.uk
Ordinariate Fr Christopher Pearson parish@preciousblood.org.uk 
Syro-Malabar Eparchy Rev Dr  Ulahannan Pulinthanathu Augusti jpulinthanath@csmegb.net
Ukrainian Eparchy Fr Mykola Matwijiwskyj vicargeneral@ucc-gb.com
Polish Mission Karolina Uniejewska k.uniejewska@pcmew.org

