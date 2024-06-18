Living the Jubilee in our churches

Care of creation

People all over the planet are already experiencing the effects of the climate emergency, from more frequent and severe storms and floods to historic droughts and food crises.

These changes are hitting hardest the communities that have contributed the least to causing the crisis.

CAFOD, the official overseas aid agency for the Catholic Church in England and Wales, are working with communities on the frontline of the climate crisis and campaigning for change to protect our common home. More information on CAFODs climate crisis resources.

Guardian of the rainforest:

Ivanilde lives with her community in a small patch of rainforest in one of the most heavily deforested regions of the Brazilian Amazon.

Live Simply

The LiveSimply award enables Catholic communities to care for God’s creation and stand in solidarity with our global family. More Information

Debt

There’s a new debt crisis that is crippling countries across the Global South. Over 3 billion people now live in countries where their governments are having to spend more money on debt interest payments than on health or education.

Many of the countries affected by the new debt crisis are also on the frontline of the climate crisis, meaning that vital funds needed to address the climate emergency, build future resilience and rebuild after climate disasters cannot be found. Instead governments in low-income countries are being forced to pay billions of dollars in debts, and spiralling interest payments, to lenders in rich countries.

Ask: Take action now by writing to the UK’s political leaders calling for a new Debt Justice Law. Read more at CAFODs campaign The New Debt Crisis

Modern day slavery

According to the International Labour Organisation 49.6 million people were living in modern slavery in 2021, of which 27.6 million were in forced la bour and 22 million in forced marriage.

Slavery can be found everywhere – in every town and borough there are likely to be people living in slavery or who have been trafficked. Through the Santa Marta Group the Catholic church is working with police forces around the world to help fight modern slavery and stop human trafficking.

Caritas Bakhita House is part of this – alongside our work supporting women who have been rescued from slavery, we contribute to research, help raise awareness of the issue and speak out about government policy when necessary, amplifying the voice of the women we walk alongside.

A beautiful representation of the healing power of Caritas Bakhita House, filmed by a former guest.

Food poverty

Each year, more and more people around the world are going hungry, despite there being enough food in the world to feed everyone. Approximately 735 million people worldwide face hunger on a daily basis. 2.4 billion people are food insecure, meaning they lack regular access to enough safe and nutritious food for normal growth and development and an active and healthy life. Often it is the most vulnerable in a community who suffer the greatest from hunger—women, the elderly and children. Extreme weather, caused by the climate crisis, and conflict exacerbate the problems of global hunger.

Our food system, the way we grow, produce and share distribute food, is broken. It harms the earth, our common home, and keeps people in poverty. As well as providing support to those experiencing food poverty, CAFOD also campaigns for a food system that will allow people to flourish.

Forgiveness

Forgiveness removes the barriers between people caused by wrongdoing and draws them together in relationship. Jesus teaches us not to get stuck in vicious cycles of revenge and hatred but rather to seek to build peace and reconciliation.

CAFOD partners are involved in a number of peacebuilding projects, including in Colombia where internal conflict lasted for more than 50 years and still casts a long shadow.

Rest and worship

The Sabbath, and by extension the Jubilee year, is about communal rest – rest for the earth and rest for people. It calls us to avoid overwork and a preoccupation with material gain, but also to care for the well-being of the planet and make sure that all people have the opportunity for rest. Our freedom to rest reminds us of God’s liberation of his people from slavery and calls us to recognise our own part in challenging systematic injustices and calling for release for those who are oppressed.

Abdella is 23 and lives in Afar, Ethiopia one of the hottest places on earth. Like hundreds of people in the area, he must walk ten hours each day to get water needed to keep his family alive. There is little opportunity for rest in his life.

Let’s work together for a world where God’s plan for rest and restoration is a reality for all people and all creation.