2024: A Year of Prayer

In anticipation of the Jubilee Year 2025, the year 2024 was dedicated to prayer—a time to seek God’s presence, deepen our faith, and open our hearts to hope.

Whether you are a parish leader, priest, religious, or layperson, you’ll find prayers, reflections, and practical resources here to guide and inspire you as you continue preparing for this sacred celebration.

Let this time of prayerful preparation strengthen your spirit and lead you closer to God as we journey together as Pilgrims of Hope.