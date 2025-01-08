2024: A Year of Prayer

In anticipation of the Jubilee Year 2025, the year 2024 was dedicated to prayer—a time to seek God’s presence, deepen our faith, and open our hearts to hope.

Also in Year of Jubilee 2025 

Whether you are a parish leader, priest, religious, or layperson, you’ll find prayers, reflections, and practical resources here to guide and inspire you as you continue preparing for this sacred celebration.

Let this time of prayerful preparation strengthen your spirit and lead you closer to God as we journey together as Pilgrims of Hope.

The Year of Prayer

The Holy Father has asked that 2024 be a 'Year of Prayer' to prepare for the Jubilee. This section offers resources, including the Our Father in different languages.

Sycamore Prayer Course

The Sycamore Prayer course aids Catholics to share their ideas, explore their beliefs, and think about questions that really matter.