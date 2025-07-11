Value, Neurodiversity and Education With Edith Stein

27 – 28 October 2025

An interactive conference reflecting on the writings and life of Edith Stein that explores her relevance for life and education today. The event encourages ecumenical fellowship in meal and prayer, discussion and practical workshops. It takes place at the Pontifical Teresianum University in Rome and at the Edith Stein Church in the city.

This pilgrimage includes accommodation, a unique, international and interactive conference at the Pontifical Teresianum University and also a day of practical workshops. Join us to explore how we might celebrate the value of the human experience of disability, within the World of Education. Enjoy the many events planned by the Dicastery for Culture and Education, as well as the catechesis of Pope Leo, on the language of mind, heart, and body in Education.

Day One

Monday, 27 October 2025

Pontifical Teresianum University, Rome

A one-day Conference focusing on Neurodiversity, Education, and Human Value in conversation with Edith Stein. There will also be an Edith Stein play presented by pilgrims from the UK, and participants of the 2025 Disability Jubilee.

Day Two

Tuesday, 28 October 2025

The Edith Stein Church, Rome

Morning/afternoon: Practical workshops

Late afternoon: Ecumenical liturgy for all delegates

More information

For more information, please email: cgangemi.kairos@gmail.com

Booking

For more details and pricing, please email: kairosforumevents@gmail.com