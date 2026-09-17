Trafficking Nuncio meets with modern slavery and trafficking survivors CBCEW » Nuncio meets with modern slavery an... Trafficking » »

Survivors of trafficking and modern slavery supported by Medaille Trust have been meeting with Archbishop Miguel Maury Buendía, the Apostolic Nuncio to Great Britain.

On 11 September 2026, the Nuncio met with survivors while visiting a Medaille Trust safe house gifted to the charity by the Archdiocese of Liverpool. During the visit he heard firsthand of the difficulties facing survivors in the UK to be recognised and supported to rebuild their lives and the work and contribution of Catholic volunteers and projects.

There are more than 120,000 estimated victims living in the UK today. Last year a record 23,411 potential victims were identified and referred into the official National Referral Mechanism.

Medaille Trust, one of the leading Catholic charities in the fight against modern slavery, supports more than 700 survivors a year across a network of safehouses and community projects. Inspired by Catholic Social Teaching, Medaille works to restore dignity, empowerment, and the first steps toward a new life.

The Nuncio was visiting as part of a tour of social action projects in the Liverpool Archdiocese.

Photograph: Medaille Trust